HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 18,564 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,564 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,514,000 after purchasing an additional 319,196 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $108.79 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $108.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

