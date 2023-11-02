HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 20,682 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,682 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 5.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.0 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $122.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.91.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.