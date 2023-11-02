HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 26,853 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,853 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in Target by 465.3% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $109.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $131.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

