HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 31,110 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,110 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.