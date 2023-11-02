HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 50,892 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,892 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $145.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

