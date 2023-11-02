HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 52,328 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,328 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. American Trust increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.35 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 197,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,230,887.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,598,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,198,954.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

