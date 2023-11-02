HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 56,536 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 56,536 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Intel by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.