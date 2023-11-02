HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 65,625 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,625 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,947,000 after purchasing an additional 981,773 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 285,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 34,065 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 87.0% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

