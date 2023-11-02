HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 98,643 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,643 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vistra by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vistra by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $3,749,777.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,995.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.