HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $154.18 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.08 and a one year high of $167.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.14 and its 200 day moving average is $157.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.