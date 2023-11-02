HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,723 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,876 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $115.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.06. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

