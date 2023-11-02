Head-To-Head Survey: Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and Solo Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sacks Parente Golf N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solo Brands $517.63 million 0.66 -$4.95 million $0.28 13.39

Sacks Parente Golf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Solo Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sacks Parente Golf 0 0 0 0 N/A Solo Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sacks Parente Golf and Solo Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Solo Brands has a consensus target price of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 145.33%. Given Solo Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Sacks Parente Golf.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Solo Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solo Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and Solo Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sacks Parente Golf N/A N/A N/A Solo Brands 3.37% 9.11% 5.98%

Summary

Solo Brands beats Sacks Parente Golf on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. develops, designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells golf products. Its product portfolio includes putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products under the SPG brand name. The company sells its products through resellers, distributors, and e-commerce channels in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. was formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC and changed its name to Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. in March, 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camarillo, California. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Xport Ventures, Inc.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. Solo Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

