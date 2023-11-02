Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $198.20

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198.20 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 197.80 ($2.41), with a volume of 455910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.43).

Henderson Far East Income Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 215.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 233.68. The stock has a market cap of £327.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3,341.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

Henderson Far East Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40,000.00%.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

