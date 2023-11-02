Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $170.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOTGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.11), with a volume of 33550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.11).

Henry Boot Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 193.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a market cap of £233.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,178.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Boot Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a GBX 2.93 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Henry Boot’s payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

