Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Herbalife Price Performance

HLF traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $14.86. 861,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,147. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.21. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $98,993.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Herbalife during the second quarter worth about $981,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 121,965 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 445,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 214,817 shares during the period.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

