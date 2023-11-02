Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Position Decreased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after purchasing an additional 682,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,437,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HES. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

Hess Stock Performance

HES stock opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.21. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

