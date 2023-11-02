Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $151.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.66. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

