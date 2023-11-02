HNI (NYSE:HNI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.30

Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 10178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

HNI Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.89 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,297,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 173,124 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,231,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HNI by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,104,000 after buying an additional 340,273 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

