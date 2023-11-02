Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 116,935 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,868 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 116,935 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of InMode worth $17,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in InMode by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $925,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 964,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.25. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

