Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 347,720 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,720 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Permian Resources worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PR. Quarry LP bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Permian Resources by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 299.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $68,085.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,851,987 shares of company stock valued at $315,762,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.46. 998,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,521. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 4.47.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PR shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

