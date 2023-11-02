Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 36,160 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,160 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Diodes worth $16,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DIOD stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $65.59. The company had a trading volume of 33,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,950. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Read Our Latest Report on DIOD

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.