Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of National Vision as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in National Vision by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in National Vision by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,366,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period.

Shares of EYE stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 98,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,734. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

