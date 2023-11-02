Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,265 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of ProPetro worth $11,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 73.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 105.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProPetro by 14.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

In other news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $42,990.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,962.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,326.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $42,990.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at $70,962.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,649 shares of company stock valued at $887,543 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PUMP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. 394,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.47. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUMP. Benchmark upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

