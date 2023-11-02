Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,809 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $20,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 236,912 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 19,544 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,350,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,000,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,342 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,374,000 after buying an additional 69,197 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 6,813 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.73. 2,151,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,753,073. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

