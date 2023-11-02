Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,095 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 423,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Toast worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,758,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,545,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Toast by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 18,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $56,200,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,821,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,398,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $39,957.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,821,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,398,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $120,346.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,177.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,421 shares of company stock valued at $9,170,367. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

TOST traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. 1,888,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,852,551. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TOST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

