Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,981 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

PEP traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.10. 588,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.04 and its 200 day moving average is $180.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

