Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 244,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AppLovin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $975,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $703,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 1,448.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 168,402 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,049,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $19,809,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,078,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,104,713.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at $726,861,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $19,809,148.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,078,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,104,713.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,585,250 shares of company stock valued at $946,944,090 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

AppLovin stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.37. 327,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,937. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

See Also

