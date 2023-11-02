Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,785 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $18,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $548,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.77.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR traded up $4.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.92. 535,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

