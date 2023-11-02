Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,287 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land comprises 2.6% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Texas Pacific Land worth $43,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.6% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $26.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,869.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,850.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,602.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.75. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $1,266.21 and a one year high of $2,739.00.

Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.11 by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 64.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total value of $185,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 98 shares of company stock worth $180,380. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPL

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.