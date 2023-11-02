Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778,393 shares during the period. Topgolf Callaway Brands makes up 1.9% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $33,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $138,500,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $93,883,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $67,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,769,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,242,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,847,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $262,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $510,600. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE MODG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,470. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MODG shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

