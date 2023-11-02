Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,493 shares during the period. Cinemark comprises about 1.6% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Cinemark worth $26,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cinemark by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cinemark by 835.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNK shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.86. 464,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

