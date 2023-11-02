Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $10.73 Million Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of RH worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RH during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

RH Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $11.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.10. 321,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.29. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.89 million. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RH

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.