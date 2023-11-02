Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $11.43 Million Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 105.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,358 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Kirby worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kirby by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.31. 77,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.54. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kirby news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $206,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,549.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $206,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,549.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $522,945.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,924 shares of company stock worth $5,293,264 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.