Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $20.97 Million Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,371 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 153,335 shares during the quarter. SM Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of SM Energy worth $20,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 53,056 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 26,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.10.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,923. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.93. 115,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,516. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 4.33.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

