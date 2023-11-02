Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $31.01 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 87,453 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home comprises approximately 1.8% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $31,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE:TMHC traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,161. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.42.

Insider Activity

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

