Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after buying an additional 77,982,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,796,000 after buying an additional 14,122,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,560,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,680,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,499 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,228,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,346,771,000 after purchasing an additional 810,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.59. 2,379,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,010,416. The company has a market capitalization of $464.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

