Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Goosehead Insurance worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after buying an additional 300,185 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 383,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,042,000 after acquiring an additional 267,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 528,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after acquiring an additional 258,554 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $138,306.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,247.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,200 shares of company stock worth $10,970,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,711. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

