Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $51.33 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,923 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 3.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $51,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,725,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,962,635. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.