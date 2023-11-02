Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $6.76 Million Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 159.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,538 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Lovesac worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 32.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Lovesac Trading Up 2.3 %

Lovesac stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.51. 41,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,388. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $266.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $81,916.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 231,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lovesac

(Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.