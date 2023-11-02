Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

NASDAQ:ASO traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 103,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,531 shares of company stock worth $2,075,260 in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

