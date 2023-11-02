Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,152 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Bausch + Lomb worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

BLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Shares of NYSE BLCO traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 53,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,664. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.68 million. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

