Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.6% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $26,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 50.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 282,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 546.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,093,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $53.85. 2,646,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,710,254. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

