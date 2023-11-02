Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,048 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Alaska Air Group worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,991,000 after acquiring an additional 40,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,502,000 after acquiring an additional 142,027 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after purchasing an additional 556,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,650. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

