Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,444 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $295,665.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,190.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,061.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $295,665.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,190.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,203 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.65. 164,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,567. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SFM

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.