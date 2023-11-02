Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Alamo Group worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,136,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alamo Group stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,159. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $200.81.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $440.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $100,748.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,220.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ALG shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

