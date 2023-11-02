Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,329 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Brunswick worth $12,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $772,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Brunswick Trading Up 2.1 %

Brunswick stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 79,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,837. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.67. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

