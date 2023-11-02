Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,126 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals comprises approximately 1.6% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Commercial Metals worth $27,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,457,000 after purchasing an additional 272,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $114,477,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after acquiring an additional 75,156 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $44.13. 111,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.37. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

