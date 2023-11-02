Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $16.20 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 421,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 125.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,395 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,464,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $2,140,010.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,464,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,301,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,651 shares of company stock worth $26,569,721. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,983,954. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Citigroup raised their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

