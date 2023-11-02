Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.76 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,753 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 63,873 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,194,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of COIN stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,979,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,655,374. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $89,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $89,745.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $1,552,228.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,228.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,757 shares of company stock worth $2,307,704 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

