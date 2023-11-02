Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 146,391 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,204,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Independent Bank Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 170.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBTX stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,104. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Independent Bank Group

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

